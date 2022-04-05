Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 5th (AMGN, APAM, BCBP, CANF, DGICA, HEXO, HIPO, HLMN, HLTH, HOWL)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 5th:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Get Amgen Inc alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego. “

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.