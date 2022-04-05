iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.06 and last traded at $43.06. 163,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 227,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 24.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

