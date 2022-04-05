iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Stock Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.63

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and traded as low as $25.49. iShares MSCI Spain ETF shares last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 572,178 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWP. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 344,214 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.