Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.33

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and traded as low as $3.08. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 598,144 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59.
About Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iveda Solutions (IVDA)
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.