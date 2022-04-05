Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.20 billion. Jabil posted sales of $7.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $32.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.59 billion to $32.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.59 billion to $34.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $842,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,430 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $2,913,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Jabil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,690 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil stock opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.90%.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

