Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.60

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

