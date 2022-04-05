K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.28. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$33.18, with a volume of 10,098 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.13.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$355.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70.

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$62.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.9500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.60%.

About K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.