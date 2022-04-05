Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.30

Shares of Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 3.70 ($0.05). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04), with a volume of 813,728 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £2.30 million and a P/E ratio of -16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.76.

Get Karelian Diamond Resources alerts:

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioÂ-Kaavi region in Finland; and the SeitaperÃ¤ diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.