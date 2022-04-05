KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) to announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.61 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $7.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 195.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 14.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 18.9% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 39,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
KBH opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.85.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.
About KB Home (Get Rating)
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
