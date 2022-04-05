KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) to announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.61 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $7.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 195.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 14.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 18.9% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 39,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KBH opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

