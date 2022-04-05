Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) will post sales of $422.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $429.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $415.40 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $282.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.