Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $315.00.

KGFHY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($4.10) to GBX 255 ($3.34) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.57) to GBX 375 ($4.92) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of KGFHY opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. Kingfisher has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $10.76.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

