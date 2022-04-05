Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kion Group from €86.00 ($94.51) to €84.00 ($92.31) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Societe Generale cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kion Group has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $29.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.48.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.