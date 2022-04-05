Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $7.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.35.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,938. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,619,000 after purchasing an additional 204,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,148,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,659,000 after purchasing an additional 95,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 713,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,326,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,733,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

