Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Sets New 1-Year High at $635.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 635 ($8.33) and last traded at GBX 612.50 ($8.03), with a volume of 14198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 587.50 ($7.70).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 409.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.35. The firm has a market cap of £2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.