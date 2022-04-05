KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Trading 3.5% Higher

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KP Tissue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

