Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHNGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.86. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $78.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73.
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
