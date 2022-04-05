L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.55

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.55 and traded as low as $7.30. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 11,230 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $61.32 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in L.S. Starrett by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

About L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

