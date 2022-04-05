Lamprell (LON:LAM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 28.60 ($0.38). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 274,436 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Lamprell in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £113.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

