Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $748.20

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 748.20 ($9.81) and traded as high as GBX 780 ($10.23). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 771 ($10.11), with a volume of 1,038,977 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 765 ($10.03) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 818.75 ($10.74).
The stock has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 775.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 748.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
In other news, insider Manjiry Tamhane purchased 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.40) per share, for a total transaction of £35,470.89 ($46,519.20).
About Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a Â£11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
Featured Stories
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.