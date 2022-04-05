Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $748.20

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 748.20 ($9.81) and traded as high as GBX 780 ($10.23). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 771 ($10.11), with a volume of 1,038,977 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 765 ($10.03) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 818.75 ($10.74).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 775.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 748.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.89%.

In other news, insider Manjiry Tamhane purchased 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.40) per share, for a total transaction of £35,470.89 ($46,519.20).

About Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a Â£11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.