Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 246,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.00% of Landec worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Landec by 16.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 290,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Landec in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Landec by 16.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landec by 6.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landec alerts:

In other Landec news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 8,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 90,128 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $938,232.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Landec Co. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.29.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Landec had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Landec Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LNDC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Landec Profile (Get Rating)

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.