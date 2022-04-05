Landore Resources (LON:LND) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.81

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 24.81 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 21.20 ($0.28). Landore Resources shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29), with a volume of 720,642 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.81. The stock has a market cap of £23.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89.
About Landore Resources (LON:LND)
Read More
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Landore Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landore Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.