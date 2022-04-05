Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.13

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $8.20. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 1,102,537 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825,255 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,540,000 after buying an additional 71,729 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 220,244 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

