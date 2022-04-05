Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.13

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $8.20. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 1,102,537 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
