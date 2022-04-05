Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $277.91

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €277.91 ($305.40) and traded as high as €292.45 ($321.37). Linde shares last traded at €291.40 ($320.22), with a volume of 487,517 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($354.95) target price on Linde in a report on Monday, February 14th. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($359.34) price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €335.00 ($368.13) price objective on Linde in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($329.67) price objective on Linde in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €302.00 ($331.87).

The firm has a market capitalization of $148.31 billion and a PE ratio of 43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €270.28 and a 200 day moving average of €277.91.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

