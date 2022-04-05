LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.54 Million

Equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) will report sales of $125.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.15 million and the highest is $126.00 million. LivePerson reported sales of $107.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $552.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.09 million to $556.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $652.85 million, with estimates ranging from $637.50 million to $664.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.74 million.

Several research firms recently commented on LPSN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 9,389 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $220,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in LivePerson by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter.

LPSN stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.33. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $68.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

