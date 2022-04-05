Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $72.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

