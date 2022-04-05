Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s (NASDAQ:LUCD) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 12th

Lucid Diagnostics’ (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 12th. Lucid Diagnostics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the expiration of Lucid Diagnostics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LUCD shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of LUCD opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUCD. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

