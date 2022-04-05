Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.87. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$9.87, with a volume of 8,628 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$569.79 million and a P/E ratio of -493.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$178.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,100.00%.

About Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

