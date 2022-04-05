Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.19

Shares of Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and traded as high as $12.77. Mechanical Technology shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 87,500 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mechanical Technology by 48.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Mechanical Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Mechanical Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mechanical Technology by 2,933.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 4.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soluna Holdings, Inc through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage.

