MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.44.

MLNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeridianLink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE MLNK opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. MeridianLink has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.79.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

