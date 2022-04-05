Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.37

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Metals Exploration shares last traded at GBX 1.24 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,543,484 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £25.89 million and a P/E ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,360.02.
Metals Exploration Company Profile (LON:MTL)
Further Reading
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Metals Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.