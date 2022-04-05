Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.60. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 71,423 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mexco Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 million, a P/E ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacy D. Hardin sold 2,500 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,352 shares of company stock worth $462,025. 52.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mexco Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mexco Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

