Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.60. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 71,423 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised Mexco Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 million, a P/E ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mexco Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mexco Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)
Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.
