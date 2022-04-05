Microgen (LON:MCGN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $367.50

Microgen plc (LON:MCGN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.50 ($4.82) and traded as low as GBX 365 ($4.79). Microgen shares last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.82), with a volume of 26,257 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 367.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 367.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.83 million and a P/E ratio of 17.09.
Microgen Company Profile (LON:MCGN)
