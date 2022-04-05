Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $175.10

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 175.10 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 182 ($2.39), with a volume of 423781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.10 ($2.48).

Several research firms have recently commented on MONY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.15) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.07) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 285.63 ($3.75).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 197.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 208.19. The company has a market capitalization of £973.87 million and a PE ratio of 19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.19%.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 51,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,304.72 ($130,235.70).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.