Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,344.41

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,344.41 ($30.75) and traded as high as GBX 2,445.92 ($32.08). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,365 ($31.02), with a volume of 33,616 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,250 ($29.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.41) target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,255.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,344.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. This represents a yield of 2.96%. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

In other news, insider Steve Crummett sold 5,944 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,330 ($30.56), for a total value of £138,495.20 ($181,633.05). Also, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 29,327 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($30.10), for a total transaction of £673,054.65 ($882,694.62). Insiders have sold 42,408 shares of company stock valued at $97,355,975 over the last 90 days.

About Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.