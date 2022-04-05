Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.77. 87,709 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 59,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLLSF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC cut Nel ASA to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nel ASA from 10.00 to 11.40 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. It produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

