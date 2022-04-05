Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.48

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.48 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 52.14 ($0.68). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.71), with a volume of 99,302 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Netcall in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12. The stock has a market cap of £81.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 71.48.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

