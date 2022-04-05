New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $50.00

New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSE:BCI – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$50.00 and traded as low as C$49.98. New Look Vision Group shares last traded at C$50.00, with a volume of 50,900 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$783 million and a P/E ratio of 50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
About New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI)
