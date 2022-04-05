New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 7,379 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,194 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Yelp worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Yelp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YELP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YELP opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.13.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

