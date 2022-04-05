New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 15,468 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 196.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

NYSE:FR opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.62. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.73%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

