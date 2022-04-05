New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Point LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,574,000 after buying an additional 214,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dell Technologies by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,918,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,650,000 after purchasing an additional 702,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,496,000 after purchasing an additional 206,045 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Dell Technologies by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,171 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,226 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,489. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.47 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.69.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

