New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 23,312 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 504.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 569,765 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.99, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $924,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $374,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 468,686 shares of company stock worth $19,075,838. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

