New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,840 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of WSFS Financial worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,781 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.06.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.14%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

