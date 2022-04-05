New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,477 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 196,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160,699 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 73,548 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 311,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 55,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -149.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $147.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -1,294.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

About Office Properties Income Trust (Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.