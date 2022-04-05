None (NYSEARCA:TAAG) Trading Down 0%

None (NYSEARCA:TAAG – Get Rating) dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 1,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95.

Get None alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in None stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of None (NYSEARCA:TAAG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.99% of None as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for None Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for None and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.