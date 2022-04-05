Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.87

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.87 and traded as high as C$41.41. Northland Power shares last traded at C$41.33, with a volume of 588,275 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NPI. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$39.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$640.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$557.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.16%.

About Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

