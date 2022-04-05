NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.21. 26,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 44,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.28.
NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 636.74% and a negative return on equity of 114.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.
NuZee Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUZE)
NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.
