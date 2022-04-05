Obtala (LON:OBT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.90

Obtala Ltd (LON:OBT – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 6.90 ($0.09). Obtala shares last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09), with a volume of 227,500 shares.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.90. The company has a market capitalization of £28.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.89.
About Obtala (LON:OBT)
Recommended Stories
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Obtala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obtala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.