OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCANF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.40 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

