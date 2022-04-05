Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.89 Million

Brokerages expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $171.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Olaplex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.52 million and the highest is $177.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year sales of $820.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $812.30 million to $830.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLPX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

Olaplex stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53.

In other Olaplex news, CFO Eric Tiziani bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

