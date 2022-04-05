OrganiGram (OGI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 12th. Analysts expect OrganiGram to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$30.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.64 million.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OGI opened at C$2.16 on Tuesday. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.65 and a 1-year high of C$4.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of C$677.11 million and a PE ratio of -6.21.

OGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.65 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.12.

About OrganiGram (Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.