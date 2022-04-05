OrganiGram (OGI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 12th. Analysts expect OrganiGram to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.
OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$30.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.64 million.
OGI opened at C$2.16 on Tuesday. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.65 and a 1-year high of C$4.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of C$677.11 million and a PE ratio of -6.21.
About OrganiGram (Get Rating)
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
